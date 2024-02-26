Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,071 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $91,926,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $64,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $58,974,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after acquiring an additional 248,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.45 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Mizuho cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.