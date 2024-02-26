Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $209.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $461,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,771. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.