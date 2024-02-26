Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA stock traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $681.63. 105,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,870. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $687.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

