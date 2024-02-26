Westover Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.2% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

ULTA stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $554.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $497.14 and its 200-day moving average is $444.00. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.