Westover Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFPI stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $111.43. 34,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.04.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 16.38%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

