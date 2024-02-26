Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.68. 553,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,820. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

