Westover Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASML by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $10.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $943.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $813.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $701.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $959.46. The company has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

