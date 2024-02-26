Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $234.08. The stock had a trading volume of 322,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,718. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.34. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

