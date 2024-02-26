Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Cummins Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.73. The stock had a trading volume of 211,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,714. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

