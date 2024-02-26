Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,301 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 105,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

