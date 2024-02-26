Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 899.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE CWEN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.01. 165,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 233.82%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

