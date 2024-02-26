Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.72.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $343.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.36.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

