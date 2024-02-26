WINkLink Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $122.94 million and approximately $32.57 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00012221 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $25,206,124.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

