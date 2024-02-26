Winmill & CO. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.5% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 576,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.