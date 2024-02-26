Winmill & CO. Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Winmill & CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 27.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,423,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,774,000 after purchasing an additional 307,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

AMN stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,138. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

