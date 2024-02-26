Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WGO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WGO opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.06. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.79 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

