Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,278,252 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,062,836 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278,252 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Uber Technologies worth $416,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

UBER traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,376,715. The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $81.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

