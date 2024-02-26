Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $159.55 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Netflix worth $159,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $587.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,391,117. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $597.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.13. The stock has a market cap of $254.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

