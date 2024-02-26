Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $247.77 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 482,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $247,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 7.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 15.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

MSCI traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $571.12. 36,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.00 and a 200 day moving average of $534.41. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

