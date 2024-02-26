Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,000,922 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up approximately 2.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $496,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.58.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.20. 433,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,767. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $309.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.50, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

