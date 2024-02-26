Winslow Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Atlassian makes up about 1.5% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Atlassian worth $311,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,036 shares of company stock worth $65,503,176. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.5 %

Atlassian stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.49. The stock had a trading volume of 244,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,259. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.21. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

