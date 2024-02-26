Winslow Capital Management LLC Sells 725,846 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 725,846 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Analog Devices worth $194,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $189.71. 234,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,399. The company has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.31.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

