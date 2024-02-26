Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,191 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,947 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,317,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

