Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys 8,153 Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Avalon worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:AWX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. 382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. Avalon Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

