Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,853. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

