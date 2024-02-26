Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after purchasing an additional 988,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 112.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 401,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 867.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 272,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tidewater by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,389,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $9,322,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Tidewater Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TDW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,237. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.07.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

