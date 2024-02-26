Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.21 Million in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.87. 7,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,010. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $19.40.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

