Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,997 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Garrett Motion accounts for about 1.4% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Garrett Motion worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 34,888,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,107,000 after buying an additional 24,668,346 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 629.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,354,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth approximately $50,988,000. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 241.4% during the second quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,141,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter valued at $23,666,000.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $5,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,600,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,588,309.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $5,768,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,600,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,588,309.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at $274,210,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,944,511 shares of company stock worth $16,324,169. 37.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.7 %

GTX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. 166,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,546. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.