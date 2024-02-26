Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.2% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,874,000 after buying an additional 1,410,324 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130.6% in the third quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,235,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $48.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

