Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after buying an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,643,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $120,129,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.42. 585,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,646. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.37.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

