Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 28,198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 6.0% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.62. 316,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,751. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.47. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $171.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.