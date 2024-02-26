Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 231 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,961,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,790,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.