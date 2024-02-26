Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.09. 1,718,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,555,229. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

