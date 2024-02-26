Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $18.92 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,607 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 6.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.80% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $18,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

BILS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,061. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

