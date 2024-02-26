Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $5.63 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of IMCV stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $68.33. 15,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,873. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $68.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

