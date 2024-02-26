Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $952,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.85. 1,016,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,170. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $252.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.71.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

