Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $372.63. 590,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,482. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $374.88. The company has a market cap of $370.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.71.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

