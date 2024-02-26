Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.07. The company had a trading volume of 529,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.78. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

