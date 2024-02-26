Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 35,437.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 342.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.05. 8,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $74.49.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

