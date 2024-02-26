Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,404 shares of company stock worth $603,489 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $139.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

