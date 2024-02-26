Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $272.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $305.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Workday has a one year low of $174.06 and a one year high of $309.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 63,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $17,583,344.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,543,558.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

