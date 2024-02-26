WOW-token (WOW) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $223.28 million and approximately $1.25 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000744 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005275 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02231322 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.