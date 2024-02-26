Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,915,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Xeris Biopharma accounts for about 3.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 4.28% of Xeris Biopharma worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 451.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,735,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,334,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 435.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 898,486 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 711.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 671,873 shares during the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XERS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $433.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

