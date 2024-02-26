Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 169,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ZETA stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.20.
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
