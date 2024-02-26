Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a market cap of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693. 11.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 341.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVIA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

