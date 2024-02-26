Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 28,746 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 18,769 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Z

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,489.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Z traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.