Zillow Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 28,746 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 18,769 call options.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Z traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $54.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,246. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
