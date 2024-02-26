Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Position Lifted by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 530,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $37,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $63.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,937 shares of company stock worth $6,008,845. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

