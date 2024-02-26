Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
ZVO stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
