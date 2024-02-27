10,400 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

