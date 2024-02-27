1,340,892 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,340,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $10,538,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

